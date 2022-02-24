Rover Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,623% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

ROVR stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $362,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $145,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $669,458.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

