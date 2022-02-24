Royal Bank of Canada Has $15.78 Million Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.80% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $15,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOR stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.