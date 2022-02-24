Royal Bank of Canada Invests $16.68 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 644,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,681,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.36% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,167,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $4,500,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $19,731,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

