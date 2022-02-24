Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.08% of Avanos Medical worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVNS shares. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

