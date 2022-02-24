Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $662.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.38) to GBX 680 ($9.25) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.57) to GBX 768 ($10.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.62) to GBX 540 ($7.34) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

