Rupiah Token (IDRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $742,971.00

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and $742,971.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00110091 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

