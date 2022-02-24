Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.