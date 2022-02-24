SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0014

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $31,191.26 and approximately $14.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 57.3% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001004 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,279,792 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

