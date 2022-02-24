Samsara Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,446 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 203% compared to the average daily volume of 808 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $28,511,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Samsara has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

