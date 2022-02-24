Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.60

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 6401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,426,000 after acquiring an additional 872,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 7,753.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 482,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 62,839 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

