Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50. Approximately 159,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,896,532 shares.The stock last traded at $6.85 and had previously closed at $6.82.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.