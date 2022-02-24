SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €139.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €139.00 ($157.95) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €139.36 ($158.36).

SAP traded down €0.46 ($0.52) on Thursday, hitting €99.60 ($113.18). 2,939,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €120.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. SAP has a one year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a one year high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

