SAP (NYSE:SAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $113.57

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $113.57 and last traded at $114.06, with a volume of 2876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.71.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

