Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPNS stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sapiens International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

