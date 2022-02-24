Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,687. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.01. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPNS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

