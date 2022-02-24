Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,687. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

