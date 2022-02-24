Scancell (LON:SCLP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.00

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 1364094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.10 ($0.18).
The stock has a market cap of £97.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 24.05, a current ratio of 24.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11.
About Scancell (LON:SCLP)
Read More
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.