Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

NYSE SLB traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,139,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.