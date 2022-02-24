Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 339.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Societe Generale lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

