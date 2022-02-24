Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $11.63 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) by 5,071.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 248,512 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

