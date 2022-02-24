Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA opened at $353.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $229.14 and a 52-week high of $377.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

