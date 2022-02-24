Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $12.81 Million Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 178,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,809,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 38.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 37.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $1,287,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
