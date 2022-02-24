Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 87,800 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Woodward by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,825,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 50,262 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

