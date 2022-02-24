Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 179.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

