Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 93,610 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93,610 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SEI Investments by 14.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 78.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEIC opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

