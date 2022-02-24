Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $9.17 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMG opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.62 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

