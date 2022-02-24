Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Decreased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.38. 4,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,491. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

