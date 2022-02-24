Scott C. Mitchell Acquires 1,500 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director Scott C. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Western Financial stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $266.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.74.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 6,527.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 46.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

