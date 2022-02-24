Scott C. Mitchell Acquires 1,500 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director Scott C. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
First Western Financial stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $266.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.74.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
First Western Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
