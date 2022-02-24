Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $930.00

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 930 ($12.65) and last traded at GBX 953.09 ($12.96), with a volume of 1346620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 969 ($13.18).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,163.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

