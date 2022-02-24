SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,476 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie began coverage on VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
