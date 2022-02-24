SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,476 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $118.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie began coverage on VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.