SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $56.76 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.