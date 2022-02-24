SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

Shares of XYL opened at $88.15 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

