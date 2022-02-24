SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $88.15 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

