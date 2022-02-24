SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Blue Foundry Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

BLFY stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $25,432.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $29,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,631 shares of company stock valued at $110,314.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

