Sean J. Kerins Sells 8,687 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $120.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $137.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

