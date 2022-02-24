SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SCWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

SCWX stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 49,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,225. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

