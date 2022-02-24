Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SEEMF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Seeing Machines has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seeing Machines Ltd engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events which reduces transport related accidents. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, and Other.

