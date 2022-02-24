Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SEEMF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Seeing Machines has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.
Seeing Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)
