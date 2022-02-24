SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives $545.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $545.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

SEGRO stock remained flat at $$17.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

