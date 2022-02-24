Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SRE. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Shares of SRE traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.60.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sempra Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

