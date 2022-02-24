Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,400 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) price target on Shell in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.90) price objective on Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,447.25 ($33.28).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 1,930.59 ($26.26) on Wednesday. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,080 ($28.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £147.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.74), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,271,317.83).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

