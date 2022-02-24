Shell (LON:SHEL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.92) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,375 ($32.30) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($33.18) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.90) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,447.25 ($33.28).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 1,943.20 ($26.43) on Monday. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,080 ($28.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The company has a market cap of £148.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.74), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,271,317.83).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

