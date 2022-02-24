Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.10

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 155123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

