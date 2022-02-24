Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €165.50 ($188.07).

ETR:SAE opened at €82.40 ($93.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €86.35 ($98.13) and a 12 month high of €223.50 ($253.98). The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -72.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €130.49.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

