SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of SI-BONE worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIBN. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 126.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN opened at $19.07 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

