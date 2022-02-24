Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.44.

Several brokerages have commented on SLAB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after buying an additional 258,534 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $19,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 75,689 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $14,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.