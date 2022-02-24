Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.45 earnings per share.

Shares of SBGI opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

