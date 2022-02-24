Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.45 earnings per share.
Shares of SBGI opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.44.
Several research firms have weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.