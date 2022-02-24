Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading Up 7%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 2,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 346,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMIC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

