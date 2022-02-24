SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.45.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group (Get Rating)

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.