Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Skillz updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SKLZ remained flat at $$3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,520,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,662,498. Skillz has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Skillz by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 57,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Skillz by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, cut their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

