Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOT.UN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of SOT.UN stock traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$5.02. 223,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$402.47 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$4.12 and a 1-year high of C$5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.31%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

